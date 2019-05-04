NEW IBERIA — It’s true that 98% of all bourbon whiskey is brewed in Kentucky.
That fact hasn't stopped Stephen Mestayer and his sons, Philip and Jeep, from brewing their own bourbon whiskey on weekends from their regular jobs in a tiny warehouse off U.S. 90 in New Iberia.
“People from Kentucky like to say that only people from Kentucky can make bourbon,” said Stephen Mestayer, a New Iberia attorney who found a passion for making whiskey.
“Kentucky has a lot of natural limestone in the water, and the water they have is really conducive to making a good bourbon. Our flavor comes from our grains. We say Louisiana can make bourbon and it’ll taste as smooth as any bourbon out there.”
Mestayer said the secret to their bourbon comes from his son Philip’s countless hours of researching the right combination of grains to put into the mash. All bourbons must contain 51% corn, but the mixture of rye, wheat and barley added to the corn makes all the difference.
“We had talked about this for years and years,” said 33-year-old Philip Mestayer. “It just came about where we said, ‘Let’s do this. Let’s try it out.’ We wanted to bring our family closer together. It’s definitely done that, and it’s been a journey and now we are selling products.”
The bourbon whiskey isn’t quite ready for the shelves yet, but the Mestayers, under the company name Distillerie Acadian, have another product called T-Moon, an aged spirit that Philip Mestayer said isn’t a whiskey and isn’t moonshine.
It just tastes good.
“It is very similar to a whiskey,” said Philip Mestayer, “but we put Louisiana cane sugar in our mash, so we can’t call it whiskey. You know what? We don’t care. We love the taste of it, and once people taste it themselves, they'll love it, too. It doesn't have to be called anything. It can just be called T-Moon.”
Since they began selling T-Moon in February, the Mestayers said, they are having trouble keeping it on shelves around Acadiana. It can currently be found in Rouses, NuNu’s and various other grocery stores in New Iberia, Morgan City — even as far afield as Baton Rouge, Metairie and Monroe.
“We have tastings coming up and we have had some in the past where we go and they’re sold out,” said Philip Mestayer. “It’s been great, and they’re constantly reordering. They were starting with one case at a time, and now they’re upping those orders.”
Philip Mestayer said the same partners selling T-Moon are anticipating the arrival of the bourbon, which will be called Cajun’s Cut Louisiana Straight Bourbon and is scheduled to hit stores by this summer. Both Philip and Stephen agreed that, despite the clamoring for the bourbon to hit shelves, they won’t begin selling it until it is perfect.
“The bourbon has to age for two years to be a straight bourbon,” said Philip Mestayer. “We won’t let it go out until it’s ready. We are sampling and tasting and looking at it. It’s not ready yet, and we won’t put it out until it’s ready.”
Stephen Mestayer said waiting on the product to age and not knowing how it would turn out was nerve-racking.
“The actual product we make came from Philip’s study,” Stephen Mestayer said. “He decided on the percentages and the grains we use. After we made it and started storing it, we didn't know what we had until after it aged. We had been working on it for well over a year before we tasted it.”
The distilling process is time-consuming and costly. Philip Mestayer used the skills he obtained as a welder when he was younger to make every piece of equipment by himself. The Mestayers said they are turning a profit on the T-Moon; the profit goes back into the business and they’re in the process of upgrading all their equipment.
“The grains that go in compared to the alcohol that comes out make it very costly,” said Philip Mestayer. “We do everything in-house. It took a lot of research, but we made the still and condenser and fermentation tanks. That’s been a learning process with making it instead of buying it.
“We order our bottles and seal everything up and box it up and do everything in-house. The feeling we had when we finally tasted it was very exciting. It was nerve wracking, but you live and you learn.”
Philip Mestayer admitted to having a few more ideas for the company, but as of now, they are focused on the bourbon.
“The bourbon is a costly process,” he said. “I don’t drink vodka or rum. I’m a whiskey drinker. I just always want to make a quality product with quality ingredients. I wanted to take my time in making it and being proud of what we’re making.
“We have a couple ideas in mind, but we will leave that to testing and development. We’re excited about what the bourbon has the potential to do and the main thing is, it has brought our family closer together.”
Said Stephen Mestayer: “That is the main reason we got into this. We wanted to do something together. We’ll come in here and play darts and barbecue, drink a beer and just spend time together. It’s become a good business and we like what we’re doing. We make a good product. People like it. It’s fun.”