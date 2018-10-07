August’s 304 reported housing sales in Lafayette Parish now makes it seven consecutive months where the reported home sales in 2018 have outperformed last year.
Although August’s margin was razor-thin in comparison to the 296 home sales reported to the Realtor Association of Acadiana’s Multiple Listing Service in August 2017, the net effect of this string of monthly performances is setting the stage for a very solid year for local housing sales.
So far this year 2,359 Lafayette homes were reported sold compared to 2,178 reported through August last year. That’s an impressive increase of 8.3 percent. Breaking down the numbers, sales of existing homes rose from 1,638 last year to 1,802 this year — an increase of 10 percent.
Newly constructed home sales also are up, but at a much smaller rate — 557 reported sales this year versus 540 last year, a 3.2 percent increase.
Why the difference?
The structure and dynamic of the Lafayette Parish new construction marketplace has changed dramatically over the past decade. In 2008 new construction sales made up over 28 percent of the total housing sales reported for the year. By 2014 they comprised 34 percent of the entire sales market.
But then their market share began to decline. By 2016 it was back to its 2008 share of 28 percent. Last year it dropped to 25 percent and, so far this year, it’s below 24 percent.
Why? According to the data, the major factor is the virtual disappearance of new construction below $150,000. From 2008-2011 new construction sales in this price range grew from 14 percent to 24 percent of all new construction sold annually. By 2014 it dropped to 3 percent.
That still translated to 35 new homes sold that year under $150,000. So far this year, only 3 have sold — half of 1 percent of the new homes reported sold. Due to increasing land, development, material and labor costs, newly constructed homes in this price range in this parish is simply not economically feasible.
As of Aug. 31, there were only two active new construction listings available under $150,000. Nearly a quarter of all homes sales reported in Lafayette Parish this year fell under $150,000. Leaving this segment of the market for whatever reason is the greatest contributor in the overall decline of market share by new construction.
The $150,000-$299,999 price range is where 60 percent of this year’s Lafayette’s housing sales fall and 81 percent of the new construction sales. Here, new construction sales have risen by nearly 5 percent over last year, but sales of existing homes in this price range are up over 12 percent.
As such, the market share of new construction sales is 32 percent. That’s the lowest market share recorded in the 2008-2018 period.
Why? Here I think affordability may play a major role. The median sale price for a newly constructed home in this price range is $214,400 while it is $195,000 for an existing home. That’s a difference of $19,400.
With interest rates having risen nearly 1 percentage points over the past year, price consciousness has become a major consideration for buyers in this price quadrant where financing plays such a large role. Availability and choice are also a factor. The number of month’s supply for both existing homes and newly constructed homes, based upon the number of properties currently for sale, ranges from 5 to 5.5 months, well within the accepted indicator of a market in balance of six months.
In the upper-end price range of $300,000 and up, overall sales have risen sharply with 378 sales reported year-to-date. Last year the number reported was 320, representing an increase of over 18 percent. Sales of existing homes have risen by over 28 percent (276 versus 215) while reported new construction sales above $300,000 fell from last year with 102 sales reported through Aug. 31 versus 105 for the same period last year — a decline of nearly 3 percent.
The market share in this price quadrant for new construction has also fallen. In 2015 41 percent of the sales in this price range were new construction. Last year that percentage fell to 31. So far this year it’s 27 percent.
Here, more than price, it is availability or competition that I believe is the greatest contributor to the declining market share for new construction.
Currently, the overall number of homes on the market in this price range is up nearly 13 percent over what was available last year. Existing home inventory is up over 11 percent, while new construction available listings are up by over 15 percent. Both contribute to there being an 11-month supply of homes in the $300,000-plus range.
Lafayette Parish’s new construction market is in flux. It is virtually nonexistent in 24 percent of the overall home sale market and faces stiff competition in the remainder.