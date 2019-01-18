The Blue Dog Cafe will reopen at 5 p.m. Saturday night after two weeks of kitchen renovations.

The cafe, 1211 W. Pinhook Road and best known for its original George Rodrigue Blue Dog art and its brunch, closed for maintenance and kitchen updates that will help staff increase efficiency, said owner Jacques Rodrigue.

"We've been here 20 years, and we're preparing to stay open for the next 20 years," Rodrigue said. "We've got a lot of changes coming in 2019, but we're anxious to get back open."

Some of these changes will include periodic closures to update and renovate the rest of the restaurant. The most significant change when the restaurant reopens on Saturday will be the new combined lunch and dinner menu, curated by 2018 Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off champion Ryan Trahan, and new daily food and drink specials.

“We are extremely excited to kick off 2019 with some updates to our kitchen area," Trahan said. "This remodel will not only help improve efficiency and consistency within our kitchen but it will also make the day-to-day tasks of our team easier.”