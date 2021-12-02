The wooden alligator that sat outside Randol’s Restaurant will be moved to the Lafayette Convention & Visitors Center along Evangeline Thruway.
The restaurant, which closed last month, will move iconic item at 10 a.m. Thursday morning. Longtime restaurant owner Frank Randol and Lafayette Travel president and CEO Ben Berthelot will be on hand to mark the transfer.
Randol closed his restaurant with its iconic dance hall and seafood processing plant after receiving an offer to sell the property from an unnamed buyer. The deal is expected to close soon.
Randol’s is famous for its authentic old-time dance hall feel and is a destination for tourists. Approximately 60% of visitors are from out of town with many being European and French-speaking.