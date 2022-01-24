Calcasieu Parish continues to be among one of the nation’s most troubled housing markets with more than 1 out of every 5 homes classified as being underwater in the third quarter of 2021.
The hurricane-ravaged parish reported 21.9% of all properties with loans being underwater, which was 14th-highest among the 577 counties surveyed by a real estate research firm as part of its special report highlighting areas more or less vulnerable to the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
The report, from property database ATTOM, indicted of the 22,898 properties in the parish with loans, 5,021 were classified as underwater.
Numbers in Lafayette Parish were considerably lower. Only 14.8% of homes — 6,036 out of 40,788 homes with loans — were classified as underwater. Two northern parishes were nearly as high as Lake Charles: Caddo had 21.4% of homes listed as underwater, and Ouachita had 20.8%, both in the top 20 nationwide.
Nationwide, New Jersey, Illinois and parts of California had the highest concentrations of the most at-risk markets in the fourth quarter with the biggest clusters still in the New York City and Chicago areas. The western U.S. remained far less exposed outside of California.
Markets were considered more or less at risk based on the percentage of homes facing possible foreclosure, the portion with mortgage balances that exceeded estimated property values and the percentage of average local wages required to pay for major home ownership expenses on median-priced single-family homes.
Louisiana fared better in affordability compared to other states. Livingston Parish had the highest percent of average local income (25.7%) needed to buy a median-price home with St. Tammany Parish second at 23.8%. In Lafayette Parish, it was 21.1%