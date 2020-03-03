The Grand 14 and the Grand 16 will be receiving major upgrades over the next few months including luxury power recliners in all theaters at the Grand 14 and a new Grand Premium Experience Theater at the Grand 16.

The Grand 14, located at 2315 Kaliste Saloom Road, will be receiving over $2 million in upgrades to install luxury power recliners in all the theaters. The conversion project is currently underway and will done in two phases. The first seven theaters will be converted in the next eight-to-10 weeks followed by the next seven shortly after according to Ron Krueger, COO of Southern Theaters, the company that owns both the Grand 16 and 14.

"We have lots of theaters we've added this amenity to and guests have really enjoyed it," Krueger said. "This is a really luxurious experience as you can recline your chair back and relax while watching the movie. We know people in Lafayette will enjoy it and the conversion should be done by early summer."

Southern Theaters is also investing over $300,000 in converting one theater at the Grand 16, located at 3141 Johnston St., into a Grand Premium Experience (GPX) auditorium. The new GPX auditorium will have Christine 4K laser projection, a larger wall-to-wall screen, wide, high-backed- premium leather seating and Dolby Atmos Object-Based Surround Sound.

These upgrades will allow not only for higher quality video projection, but also a greater, more immersive sound experience as the sound is projected in "3D" as it adds a third plane of sound coming from above and below to make the surround sound experience that is more realistic and natural.