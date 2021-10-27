Louisiana-based Pit Boss BBQ Sauce will partner with Acadiana Veteran Alliance and RoadRunner App to host a bloody Mary mix competition on Nov. 14 at Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux in Lafayette.
Pit Boss BBQ Sauce is working on its next product line, a bloody Mary mix, and would like to offer the opportunity to a Louisiana resident and will host a series of competitions across Louisiana. The company is owned and operated by Albert Duplantis, a Vietnam veteran, and the company’s general manager is an Iraq and Afghanistan veteran.
J.T. Meleck will be provide the vodka.
A percentage of proceeds will be donated to the Acadiana Veterans Alliance and the label will be dedicated to AVA's list of Valor products that honors veterans.
“As we stick to our native roots in seeking a terrific local recipe, Pit Boss Barbecue Sauce LLC is also staying true to its veteran heritage,” Duplantis said.
Sponsorship deadline is Monday. The competition in Lafayette is open to six contestants on a first-come basis.