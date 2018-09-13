The Acadiana Society of Human Resource Management held its annual HR Conference and Expo at the Double Tree Wednesday morning focusing on helping local businesses learn to navigate the pitfalls of the professional world and network with the people who could help them succeed.

Some of the topics covered during the event by guest speakers included better company promotion to attract better employees, how to better drive results from your employees and legal updates to help businesses navigate a changing legal landscape. However, according to organizers, one of the most important panels was on how to reduce and properly handle sexual harassment in the workplace.

"One of the big hot topics as we know is sexual harassment, so that's why we have speakers from the Louisiana Workforce Commission come in to talk about it,"said Conference Director Kristy Touchet. "We go over a lot of topics that allow small businesses that can't afford an HR department to stay updated on business laws and trends."

Touchet said the expo allows small businesses to get the foundation that big businesses get with HR departments but at a much more affordable price tag.

Local businesses attended not just for the educational benefits but also for the chance to network with potential new clients and partners.

"This is a place in the business that we do that allows us to meet up with new clients and show how we can work to help them and their employees," said Heather Harris, business development specialist for corporate health at Lafayette General.