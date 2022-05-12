When Trey Ware walked into his downtown coffee shop early Saturday morning to work on a catering order, he was greeted by a shrill fire alarm and the building's sprinkler system.
Ware initially thought it was nothing more than inconvenience as he walked outside of Black Café to take a look around.
"I kind of thought it was going to be a false alarm," Ware said. "I thought, 'What are the odds?'"
When firefighters arrived at the Uptown Lofts building a few minutes later, however, Ware could see thick smoke billowing from the balcony door of an apartment above the café.
"Even though we didn't see actual flames, we were very aware there was a fire," Ware said. "We could even smell the burning going on from a block away."
The fire, reported at 7:15 a.m. Saturday, was contained to a small closet inside a third-floor apartment unit in the Uptown Lofts at 518 S. Pierce St., according to Alton Trahan, spokesperson for the Lafayette Fire Department. The fire was extinguished by the building's sprinkler system, and no injuries were reported.
"The fire damage was minimal," Trahan said. "The smoke damage was contained to that one unit. However, the water damage was extensive."
At least five occupants of five apartment units have been displaced because of water damage, Trahan said. Black Café, which is located on the first floor of the building, also sustained significant damage.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Ware says his coffee shop will be closed for at least two months as repairs are made to the building.
"They've started tearing out sheetrock on the ceiling and walls in the bathroom area," Ware said. "It's kind of like a flood, except the flood came from the ceiling. We'll be down for a while to make sure everything is dry and to treat the wood and let it dry out to make sure there's no mold."
Ware is hoping to reopen in some capacity — even if it's with a limited menu or just drive-thru service — in July.
"We're optimistic, but we're also realistic," Ware said. "The mitigation company told us a reasonable time to expect would be two months. But that is always with the understanding that things happen. Like everything else right now, they said they're experiencing delays with getting supplies."
Building repairs will be covered by the landlord because Ware leases the space. Ware said there's a long list of contents he'll be responsible for replacing, including an espresso machine, display cooler, point-of-sale system and consumables like food and paper products.
Ware and his wife, Jodee, started an online fundraiser this week with a goal of raising $50,000 to help offset expenses not covered by insurance and to help cover their employees' lost wages. More than $7,000 had been contributed by 87 donors as of Thursday afternoon.
"We take your investment and trust in us very seriously," the Wares wrote on the fundraiser page. "Every time we see groups in deep discussion at the café, or friends running into each other, or an organization picking up a catering order, we know that what we are doing is what we are meant to do."
Black Café has been a staple of downtown Lafayette since October 2013. It's known not just for coffee, but also for sweet potato biscuits, Scotch eggs, burgers and other savory fare.
Ware said he's been overwhelmed by the support of his customers and his community since Saturday's fire. A resident who had evacuated from an apartment above the café even offered to help Ware move equipment since he couldn't immediately return to his home.
"It's a testament to how awesome the people of Lafayette are," Ware said.