Government and medical officials have warned the public to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but "the message is not sticking," Dr. Tina Stefanski said recently.

Speaking with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast, Stefanski reminded how "the virus is real" and spoke of the importance of social distancing, good hygiene and wearing a mask can help stop the spread. Every credible medical expert in the country has consistently shared the same message, she said.

"We’ve got to listen to the experts so that we can contain the rate of growth," she said.

You can listen to their conversation here.

Stefanski, medical director of the Office of Public Health in Acadiana, noted the cases among ages 18-21 are the most problematic and while they often experience mild symptoms, the concern is they will spread the virus to older people.

Deaths among minorities, especially Blacks, remain high, she said. Many are over 65 with high blood pressure, diabetes and other health conditions.

The majority of those hospitalized are ages 55 and up with ages 65 and up in the ICUs. Acadiana hospitals, she said, are in decent shape insofar as available hospital beds, both on the hospital floors and ICUs.

Gov. John Bel Edwards' executive order that went into effect Monday calls for everyone ages 8 and older must wear a mask or face covering outside of their home, all bars will be closed unless providing curbside pickup and indoor social gatherings are limited to 50 people.