May’s local college graduates in our COVID-19 economy can embrace this lasting lesson: There are jobs, and they are accessible.
“For a lot of students, job offers were halted,” Kimberly Billeaudeau, director of career services at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, said. “But they are working now. It just looks different than they thought it would.”
Sure enough, employment has fallen, year over year, with the civilian labor force and the number of employed declining sharply, year over year, in the Lafayette Metropolitan Statistical Area, which includes Lafayette, St. Martin, Acadia, Iberia and Vermilion parishes. That, according to the Lafayette Economic Development Authority website.
But Billeaudeau said despite a tumbling, post shutdown economy due to the novel coronavirus pandemic in the spring, many local May graduates have secured employment; some are working now.
“In some cases, their jobs turned into virtual work. Some companies continued with their offers, but jobs that were supposed to start in May instead called for the graduates to report in July. They just got pushed back.”
That held the same for internships, she said, which were pushed back a bit or transformed into work from home.
Billeaudeau said it’s difficult to determine by academic major which graduates fared best in the COVID economy. For obvious reasons, she said, nurses and others in health care fields were scooped up in the job market right away. Engineers fared well. And business graduates had “strong opportunities” across the board, both in person and virtual.
At South Louisiana Community College in Lafayette, Jermaine Ford, vice president for economic and workforce development, said jobs go quickly to nursing graduates and emergency medical technicians.
“They come out and get snatched up,” he said. There are never enough workers in either field.
But SLCC has generated success among job hopefuls in fields that require certificates — training lasts months, not years — in specific jobs that are in demand. Ford said SLCC works with local agencies, including LEDA, One Acadiana, workforce boards and chambers of commerce, to identify those jobs, which generally fall in these broad areas: health care, information technology, transportation, manufacturing and utilities.
Jobs that demand short-term training but are in demand include truck driving, scaffolding, software applications, machining.
“These are good jobs with good benefits,” Ford said, and hiring has continued unabated through the COVID economy. And certificates can be earned within weeks. For example, the training program for truck driver takes seven weeks.
Training for high-demand jobs like certified nursing assistants and scaffolding also takes just weeks. Although the pay is lower, Ford said, the training provides entry into the job market. He said some students enroll for short-term training, find jobs, then seek additional short-term training while they are employed to move up in the workforce.
“They have to ask, ‘What is the next step in my career?’” Ford said. By keeping in contact with local partners, he said, SLCC knows which jobs are in high demand and can be nimble in offering applicable training.
Jansen Weaver, 22, is one SLCC student who has earned a host of certifications to make him job ready.
Weaver graduated from Vermilion Catholic High School and went to work for his family business but did not enjoy it. So he sought six months of training as a lineman at SLCC and graduated into a job. His training prepared him for a job with a ground crew — he found he didn’t like heights, he said — for System Service Broadband in Lafayette, a job he enjoys.
In addition to power lineman certification, he earned his commercial driver’s license.
He’s recommended short-term certification programs to friends, as well.
Billeaudeau said it’s important for young people to be open to using the skills and training from their degree programs to apply them in other, similar or related fields, if necessary. She said that’s what her staff advises graduates to do: Be open to positions that are available.
She said she expects that school systems are hiring teachers even if schools open with remote learning. Teacher training involves development of skills that enable that, she said, and new teachers, although they may be accepting jobs that look different than they had envisioned, will be ready.
She said her office has seen an uptick in available jobs since July 1.
She advises graduates to keep a positive attitude, especially because they have already proven their resiliency.
“This class coming out is special. Things started out normal, but we see normalcy in sight. It has taught them a lot. They have had to be forward thinking."
She said her office remains open to advise students. Contact career.louisiana.edu.
For workforce training at SLCC, contact www.solacc.edu/continuing-education/contact-us.