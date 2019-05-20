In an election year move panned by economists, a state Senate panel Monday approved a sales tax holiday in July for the purchase of guns, school supplies and hurricane preparations at retail stores.
House Bill 60 would cost state government an estimated $5 million per year by eliminating sales taxes on purchases up to $2,500 per item for hunting, school supplies and hurricane preparation during the final weekend in July. It was approved by the Senate Committee on Revenue and Fiscal Affairs without objection and now goes to the Senate Finance Committee because of the projected revenue loss.
HB60 also would cost local governments up to $5 million. To become law, it still requires approval by the full Senate and House. HB60 would take effect in 2020.
The two legislative sponsors – state Rep. Jay Morris, R-Monroe, and state Sen. Neil Riser, R-Columbia – said in interviews that HB60 will goose sales at retail stores, especially in rural areas of Louisiana.
Riser said that stores such as Simmons Sporting Goods in Bastrup will pull in customers from Arkansas during the two-day sales tax holiday.
“It’s business they would never otherwise get,” Riser said, adding that HB60 will benefit other retail stores on the border of Arkansas, Texas and Mississippi.
Sales tax holidays existed for years until the passage of major legislation in 2018 that ended a number of tax breaks for seven years, along with the renewal of .45% of a temporary 1% sales tax.
Morris said he wants to reinstate the sales tax holiday because the Legislature has restored several major corporate giveaways. The sales tax holidays, he said serve as “the only way to give citizens something back that they really appreciate.”
But Jim Richardson, an LSU economics professor, said sales tax holidays are bad tax policy.
“I don’t think they accomplish very much,” Richardson said, since consumers in most cases simply wait to make purchases during sales tax holidays that they would have made anyway.
A 2018 book authored by Richardson and two Tulane University economists – Steven Sheffrin and James Alm – called for lawmakers to end sales tax holidays. The book is “Exploring Long-Term Solutions for Louisiana’s Tax System.”
Both Morris and Riser said they aren’t sponsoring the bill because 2019 is an election year.