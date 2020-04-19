The Lafayette Regional Airport had only 22 people board flights on a recent Sunday and 88 on a recent weekday as COVID-19's effect on the aviation industry has all but halted activity in many airports nationwide.
LFT director Steven Picou spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast recently and spoke about how much activity has slowed at the airport and other aviation-related topics.
You can listen to their conversation here.
The low passenger count, Picou noted, is way down from the 300 who would catch flights in the morning on a typical day and the 500-650 who would often fly out of LFT on a given day prior to the coronavirus. The airport had more than 530,000 passengers flying in and out of Lafayette in 2019.
Flights are still taking off daily with American, Delta, and United departing to Dallas-Fort Worth, Atlanta and Houston, respectively.
The Lafayette Regional Airport has been awarded more than $2.8 million as part the Federal Aviation Administration’s granting of over $83 million in relief for airports nationwide in response to COVID-19.
LFT was awarded $2,862,075 as part of the Trump Administration’s newly created Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act Airport Grant Program, an effort to provide relief to American families, workers and businesses. This funding will support continuing operations and replace lost revenue resulting from the sharp decline in passenger traffic and other airport business due to the COVID-19 public health emergency.
The airport is still scheduled to have a second TSA screening line installed in the current terminal, he said. The project has been delayed due to COVID-19.