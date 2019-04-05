Hulin Health opened its eighth urgent care clinic in Louisiana Wednesday when it opened in Oakdale.
The company opened its second SouthStar Urgent Care Clinic in central Louisiana and still plans to open others in Ville Platte, Bastrop and Minden. Located at 1902 U.S. Highway 165 in Oakdale, the clinic will be open seven days a week and treat patients of all ages with no appointment required.
“We are so honored to join and serve the community of Oakdale as a business and as natives," said Laura Miller, Hulin Health chief operating officer. "Our mission and core values align with the 'Little City with a Big Heart.' We appreciate the welcome the city has provided us, and we are proud to be a part of its history.
Founded in 2011, Hulin Health brand has urgent care clinics in New Iberia, Lafayette, Abbeville, Eunice, Opelousas and Marksville.