The Better Options Initiative wants to eliminate harm in children experience when their parents divorce.

Shaunda Johnson and Sally Creed with the program spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast last week and talked about the New Beginnings Program for Divorcing and Separating Families.

When parents separate, their children are at increased risk of health issues, mental health problems, aggression, and academic and social problems. New Beginnings, a 10-session program, builds up the positive resources and strengths of the family to keep children out of the middle of conflict.

Chronic exposure to conflict is most harmful to children.

In 2016, Better Options Initiative brought the New Beginnings Program to Acadiana after it was identified as one of the most effective in the country to facilitate children’s healthy adjustment following their parents’ divorce or separation.

