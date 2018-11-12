The Better Options Initiative wants to eliminate harm in children experience when their parents divorce.
Shaunda Johnson and Sally Creed with the program spoke with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast last week and talked about the New Beginnings Program for Divorcing and Separating Families.
When parents separate, their children are at increased risk of health issues, mental health problems, aggression, and academic and social problems. New Beginnings, a 10-session program, builds up the positive resources and strengths of the family to keep children out of the middle of conflict.
Chronic exposure to conflict is most harmful to children.
In 2016, Better Options Initiative brought the New Beginnings Program to Acadiana after it was identified as one of the most effective in the country to facilitate children’s healthy adjustment following their parents’ divorce or separation.
To listen to the podcast, click here.
Acadiana business today: USDA grant to help UL researches identify issues for local seafood industry; Ramen bar to open Tuesday
Across south Louisiana, those involved in the seafood industry have struggled and fought through worsening seafood seasons.
Just in time for the cold weather, authentic Japanese ramen has come to Lafayette as Katsu Ramen Bar opened its doors at 3809 Ambassador Caffe…
Lafayette-based PHI reports $18M in increased revenue, but revenue down for its Air Medical division
Lafayette-based helicopter services company PHI, Inc. reported an increase of more than $18 million in consolidated operating revenue in the t…
The Louisiana Entertainment Development Fund, which collects 2 percent of the tax credit money for producers who shoot films in the state, cou…
Jared Doise is owner of Legends LLC, which has nine locations in Lafayette. Doise recently purchased the downtown space he had been leasing at…