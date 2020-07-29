Textile rental business Loop Linen Service has bought Cintas Corp.’s linen business in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, Houma, Lake Charles and Alexandria, company officials announced Tuesday.

Cintas, which has a facility at 101 Venture Way in Lafayette, will continue to operate the uniform rental and facility services portions of its business in its Louisiana markets.

The company laid off an undisclosed number of employees across Louisiana recently in response to less demand for its products and services during the coronavirus pandemic.

The acquisition is part of a growth strategy for the Westwego-based Loop Linen, which specializes in apparel for kitchen and medical employees.

“This acquisition will position Loop Linen Service’s to continue to expand its Louisiana-based markets,” president Scott Burke said. “To ensure continuity and a smooth transition, Loop Linen and Cintas will work closely in the next thirty days for the benefit of our customers and employees.”

Loop Linen has been family owned and has operated since 1929.