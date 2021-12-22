Flipping homes in the Lafayette area was increasingly profitable in the third quarter compared to a year ago despite a national return on investment rate that dropped to its lowest percentage in about 10 years.
The typical gross return on investment for a flipped home in the Lafayette metro for the quarter was 35.4%, up from 25% a year ago and above the national rate was 32.3%, according to data from ATTOM, a national property database.
The Lafayette area reported 124 flips, up from 10% from the second quarter and 24% from a year ago, The flips represented 6.9% of all homes sold, a figure that was 58th-highest out of 198 metro areas detailed in the report and above the national rate of 5.7%.
As real estate markets remain hot across the country, the number of flipped properties nationwide reached 1.66 million, just ahead of last quarter's total that was the highest on record. Total investors doing the flips topped 78,000, the first time that's happened since 2006.
“Home flipping produced another round of competing trends in the third quarter of this year as more investors got in on the action but got less out of it,” said Todd Teta, chief product officer at ATTOM. "It’s clear that declining fortunes weren’t enough to repel investors amid a typical scenario of 32% profits before expenses on deals that usually take an average of five months to complete."
Other markets in Louisiana parelleled national trends. The New Orleans/Metairie area had 285 flips in the third quarter, representing 6.8% of all homes sold, but the typical flip sold for a gross return on investment of 56.7%, down from 66% a year ago.
In Baton Rouge, there were 111 flips, making up 3.5% of all homes sold. The typical flip sold for a gross return on investment of 21%, down from 56.4% a year ago. Houses flipped in the capital region sold on average in 101 days, the third-best rate in the country.
The decrease in the typical profit margin was the largest annual drop since early in 2009, when the housing market was crashing from the effects of the Great Recession, ATTOM reported.
Nearly 95,000 home and condos nationwide were reported as flipped, the highest total since 2006.