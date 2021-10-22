New commercial
TOWNHOUSE: 116 Amaryllis Drive, owner, Alteo Townhouses; description, townhouses; applicant, The Real Estate Store Inc.; contractor, Frontline Construction; $650,000.
OFFICE BUILDING: 1013 Camellia Blvd., owner, Quincy Cawthorne; description, office building; applicant, Clyde R. Bass; contractor, LA Consultants; $525,000.
SELF STORAGE: 1004 Albertson Parkway, description, new self-storage buildings; applicant, Kerry Naquin LLC; contractor, Haggart Enterprises; $140,000.
Commercial demolition
CONVENIENCE STORE: 905 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, owner, Hit and Run; applicant and contractor, Mays Construction and Plumbing Service; $35,000.
Commercial additions, alteration
OTHER: 310 N. Sterling St., owner, John Nickerson House; description, none listed; applicant and contractor, Ravi Daggula; $50,000.
SELF STORAGE: 2860 NE Evangeline Thruway, owner, Life Storage; description, none listed; applicant, William Cress; contractor, Faclities Maintenance Management; $218,674.
SELF STORAGE: 900 Evangeline Drive; owner, Alexis Anthony Mafhouz Jr.; description, change of occupancy; applicant, Vermilion Architects; contractor, Anna Maria; $50,000.
OFFICE: 205 Monroe St., owner and applicant, Glen Elmore, description, Mello Joy Coffee Roaster; contractor, Fremin General Contractors; $0.
MEDICAL OFFICE: 4809 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, owner, Lafayette Medical Complex; description, none listed; applicant and contractor, Skeeter Properties and Contractors; $285,000.
New houses
315 Mardi Gras Road, Lot D, Carencro: Brett and Wendy Gonsoulin, $243,000.
1300 Rue Des Etoiles, Carencro: Paul and Katie Foret, $486,000.
301 Catholique Road, Carencro: Terry and Sandra Huguet, $382,500.
311 Harvest Creek Lane: Coastal Custom Builders, $297,000.
402 Aubergine Lane: DSLD, $265,500.
203 Wild Cherry Lane: DSLD, $234,000.
302 Atmos Energy Drive: DSLD, $261,000.
720 Louis Arceneaux Road: Jude and Kim M. Gregory, $540,000.
104 Pondside Drive: Jesse and Jamie Melancon, $490,500.
131 Gable Crest Drive: Manuel Builders, $202,500.
408 Pascalet Place; Manuel Builders, $211,500.
107 Chestnut Oak Drive: DR Horton, $211,500.
109 Chestnut Oak Drive: DR Horton, $247,000.
110 Chestnut Oak Drive: DR Horton, $207,000.
112 Chestnut Oak Drive: DR Horton, $243,000.
114 Chestnut Oak Drive: DR Horton, $247,500.
105 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $198,000.
107 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $202,500.
109 Northern Oak Drive: DR Horton, $216,000.
108 N. Beadle Road: Wentworth Manor, $219,000.
401 Sunshine Rise Drive, Broussard; Legendary Contractors, $425,115.
309 Canary Palm Way, Broussard: Baudoin Custom Homes, $375,000.
107 Windy Panther Drive, Broussard: RBM Carpentry, $330,000.