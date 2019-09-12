An administrator and certified nurse's assistant from Acadiana were among those honored by the Louisiana Nursing Home Association's during its annual convention and trade show in New Orleans.
Trey Prudhomme with the Heritage Manor of Ville Platte was named Administrator of the Year, and Alma Wilson of Heritage Manor of Opelousas was named CNA of the Year for Region 3.
The LNHA Awards Luncheon recognizes those who set the standard for quality long-term care in our state. These outstanding staff and volunteers make a difference in the lives of nursing facility residents while striving to improve their quality of life on a daily basis.
“This year’s award recipients work tirelessly to help others and provide high-quality healthcare services in a compassionate manner,” said Mark Berger, Executive Director of the Louisiana Nursing Home Association.
Homes sales in Lafayette Parish rebound in August; sales in Acadiana set August records for total sales, dollar volume
Home sales in both Lafayette Parish and Acadiana took a significant jump in August, data shows.
Louisiana ranked No. 34 in the nation for average weekly wages during the first quarter this year and wages remain lower than the national ave…
The committee addressing potential problems in transitioning from a combined city-parish council to separate Lafayette city and parish council…
Regulators OK new solar panel rules that change electricity price; some call it a death knell to industry
Before an unusually crowded audience, Louisiana regulators approved Wednesday, as expected, changes in billing and protocols for individuals w…
Discover Lafayette podcast with dentist Ann Laurent: At one time one of only 3 dentists in Lafayette, Laurent also supporter of local art community
After graduating from LSU School of Dentistry in 1983, Dr. Ann Laurent was one of only three female dentists in Lafayette.