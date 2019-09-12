An administrator and certified nurse's assistant from Acadiana were among those honored by the Louisiana Nursing Home Association's during its annual convention and trade show in New Orleans.

Trey Prudhomme with the Heritage Manor of Ville Platte was named Administrator of the Year, and Alma Wilson of Heritage Manor of Opelousas was named CNA of the Year for Region 3.

The LNHA Awards Luncheon recognizes those who set the standard for quality long-term care in our state. These outstanding staff and volunteers make a difference in the lives of nursing facility residents while striving to improve their quality of life on a daily basis.

“This year’s award recipients work tirelessly to help others and provide high-quality healthcare services in a compassionate manner,” said Mark Berger, Executive Director of the Louisiana Nursing Home Association.