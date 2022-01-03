Angela Cring, a futurist with Joy Forward Strategy in Lafayette, offered a list of trends she is watching for 2022. Here are 10:
- Contactless economy: For safety and convenience, contactless services will grow in more areas affecting economy, workforce, education, policing and healthcare.
- Experiential travel: Here are some possibilities — adventure novice tourism, road trips, hyper convenient camping and educational travel. In Louisiana, “Sportsman’s Paradise” might go more mainstream.
- Everything politicized: Politics creeps into more aspects of society and the economy. Is collaboration even possible?
- Tech fatigue: Many will look for more non-tech connections after so much virtual life for two years. Boomers, pressed to learn new tech skills, may be a new market for more tech.
- Authenticity/deep fakes: Kindness is cool, authenticity critical for trust. In the digital world, telling the difference becomes almost impossible.
- Out with the rules: The pandemic turned the world upside down. Will opportunity arise? People are leaving the workforce for “creator economy.” Does this suggest possibilities?
- Healthy? Make me: Younger generations crave fun and Generation Z just won’t be scared into being healthy. Meanwhile, older people are going techy with monitoring devices and automated reminders. Can you market to the differences and grab more market share?
- Weatherproof housing: New materials and modular homes with weatherproof-design features may stave off the elements and disaster. Property values and insurance rates may depend up such features.
- Rentable luxury: Ownership is expensive, prices are rising, goods are in short supply. People can’t afford as much. Renting instead of buying may increase: fine china, short-term baby items, high-end furnishings may go rental.
- Subscriptions: Subscription boxes blew up as online shopping and delivery services hit highs. How about new subscriptions: restaurant subscriptions, monthly date nights, restaurant family nights?