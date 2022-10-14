A $1 million boutique lodging project is expected to wrap up in Youngsville's Royville District around the same time as the city completes the expansion of its sports complex.
Royville Lofts will include 12 rooms housed in retrofitted shipping containers with communal indoor and outdoor spaces in the city's historic district. Those spearheading the project say their target demographic is families visiting the city for travel ball tournaments at the Youngsville Sports Complex and those attending weddings at the nearby St. Anne Catholic Church.
Sidewalks on the Royville Lofts property would connect to an existing walking and biking trail that spans from downtown Youngsville to the sports complex.
"The guests that stay at these places are not looking for that hotel experience," said Marc Berard, the project's architect. "They're looking for something local. They want to be in the neighborhoods in Youngsville. They want to shop at the shops and eat at the restaurants here. If they could walk there or ride a golf cart there, that's even more popular for them."
The project will be located at 205 and 211 First St. and will entail renovating a 1,500-square-foot building that once housed a grocery store and constructing a 3,200-squarefoot structure. An old blacksmith shop will also remain on the property.
"I love the idea there," said Youngsville Mayor Ken Ritter. "There was nothing keeping you from tearing it down. The reason it's still there is because you want it to be there, and you want to contribute to the history of the community."
Brant Langlinais, a nurse anesthetist by trade, is spearheading the project with the help of Berard, who also designed the city's new municipal complex, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
The men approached the Youngsville City Council on Thursday to request variances related to how far the buildings are from the edge of the property, which is in a residential area. Berard said a neighbor who shares a property line with the land in question has shown support for the variances.
The council approved the requests in a 4-1 vote, with Matt Romero voting against.
Romero questioned whether a traffic study had been done on the project's potential impact on the area. Langlinais and Berard said their design took into consideration recommendations from Youngsville's city engineer and their own civil engineer.
Langlinais, a Delcambre native who works in Opelousas, said he saw the property as an investment opportunity because there are limited lodging options for families visiting the Youngsville Sports Complex for travel ball tournaments.
"They come in from other locations throughout the state, even out of state," Langlinais said. "There was no real place for them to stay, hang out, eat pizza — Morvant's, all the local shops that are around that area."
Langlinais said he worked at hotels while attending school in College Station, Texas, and he wanted to develop a local, nonfranchise project in Youngsville that capitalized on the rise of short-term homestays and experiences through online marketplaces such as Airbnb.
Langlinais and Berard plan to keep the existing blacksmith shop on the property and create indoor and outdoor communal spaces for those staying in the rentals, including a shared kitchen space inside and a pavilion, deck, patio and pond outside.
"It's kind of sort of anti-hotel," Berard said. "It doesn't sequester you next to a highway. It sort of puts you into the neighborhood environment."
Construction is expected to begin in early 2023 and take about a year. The opening date could line up with the completion of the sports complex expansion, which is set for March 2024.
The closest competitor to Royville Lofts in the Lafayette area is Carriage House Suites in River Ranch. The boutique hotel, built in 2007, has 26 rooms.
Earlier this year, a Houston-area development group also announced plans to build a $25 million mixed-use project for Youngsville that would include the city's first hotel with about 80 rooms.
During his presentation at Thursday's meeting, Langlinais questioned whether Youngsville could support that kind of traditional hotel, pointing to a lodging feasibility study from 2018 that concluded the city could not support a 70-room hotel in part because the city is not located along U.S. 90.
Ritter and council member Lindy Bolgiano praised Langinlais' proposal and Berard's design.
"I'll be the first to say I was a little skeptical when I first heard the idea, only because I was just concerned that we had been boasting and putting a lot of work and effort into the downtown historical district in Youngsville, and I was worried that if we got an investor to come in and do something here that it really wouldn't blend or mesh well with the area," Bolgiano said. "But I think this is going to be great. It reminds me a lot of the Natchitoches feel."