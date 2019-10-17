An iconic fast food restaurant in north Lafayette is for sale.

Fat Albert's Fried Chicken, 1322 Moss St., was put on the market this week.

The locally owned fried chicken restaurant, which has been in business for 20 years, is listing its 2,295-square-feet restaurant online for $375,000, or $163.40 per square foot.

Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

But the owners are not just selling the building, according to KATC. The sale also includes the Fat Albert's recipes and trademark.

On top of their fried chicken, Fat Albert's menu includes items such as rice dressing, okra, potato salad, fried shrimp, catfish and rolls.

According to the listing, interested buyers are asked to contact Scout Real Estate reps Eric Schexneider and Hamilton Davis.

The building is owned by Tagle, Inc., property records show.

This story will be updated.