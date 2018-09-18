All nine of Louisiana’s metro areas posted slower economic growth than the national average in 2017, and several saw gross domestic product shrink.
Baton Rouge saw its real GDP contract by 0.5 percent, and New Orleans posted a negative 0.9 percent clip, according to new figures from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis. Out of 383 metro areas measured, Baton Rouge ranked 337 and New Orleans ranked 347 for rates of real GDP growth.
Lafayette saw a modest gain of 0.4 percent in real GDP in 2017, after seeing its economy shrink by 9.8 percent the year before. Lafayette ranked 292 out of all metro areas.
The best-performing metro area in the state was Lake Charles, which grew its real GDP at a rate of 1.6 percent, ranking it 190 of all metro areas. Still, that was lower than the national average for U.S. metro areas, which was 2.1 percent.
As a state, Louisiana saw its GDP shrink by 0.2 percent in 2017, and experts pointed to the lingering effects of an oil-price-driven state recession, from which the state is still recovering. In the first quarter of 2018, Louisiana posted a relatively strong rate of economic growth, outpacing the nation.
Louisiana metro areas that grew GDP in 2017 were Hammond, up 0.7 percent; Lafayette, up 0.4 percent; Lake Charles, up 1.6 percent; Monroe, up 1.1 percent and Shreveport, up 1.5 percent.
Along with Baton Rouge and New Orleans, Alexandria, down 2.3 percent; and Houma-Thibodaux, down 2.1 percent, also shrunk.