The owners of a soul food café on Moss Street are moving to the site of the former Taco Bell on the Evangeline Thruway and hope to have it open by late summer.
Café Coachella, which opened nearly two years ago at 2700 Moss St., will move to the site of the old Taco Bell on the Evangeline Thruway. The restaurant has outgrown its current space, owners Lucien Benoit and John Young said Tuesday, and the move will help them breathe more life into that commercial area along the Evangeline Thruway.
“We’re trying to build back up the north side of town,” Young said. “And not just the restaurant. We’ve had meeting with council members and the marshal to clean up that area. When you think about it, all the traffic flows through that area. When you come into Lafayette, everything looks abandoned. We’re trying to build up our side of town to make it look like something.”
The building has been vacant since B&G Foods of Morgan City closed it down last summer. It's the latest in a string of businesses to open along the Evangeline Thruway in recent weeks, including the Daiquiri Depo that is now open next door in the former Wendy's location and the Little Ceaser's Pizza now open in front of the Super 1 Foods at the Willow Street intersection.