Jefferson Street is showing signs of revitalization, with new restaurants, entertainment venues and other businesses opening in highly visible locations this year. Plans announced last week to renovate the old Filling Station follow recent additions such as Rock 'N' Bowl, Central Pizza and The Pearl.
Major vacancies persist, however, and the consensus among real estate professionals seems to be that, despite the momentum, there are difficult obstacles to realizing the live-work-play vision that boosters hold for the area.
“You have very understandable reticence from developers,” said Rex Moroux, a real estate broker who is listing one of the most prominent vacancies, the former Home Bank building at 523 Jefferson St.
Two major deficits are impeding both the pace and diversity of downtown development: full-time residents and sewage capacity. Those pushing for downtown revitalization have reason for hope on both fronts, if they can be patient.
Two new multifamily units comprising more than 80 units are planned within walking distance of the prime Jefferson Street commercial artery, in the area where downtown meets the La Place neighborhood. Another 68 apartments are envisioned for the old federal courthouse, per the proposal that Mayor-President Joel Robideaux selected following a “request for qualifications” selection process.
The Lafayette Utilities System, meanwhile, is planning a sewer upgrade affecting a large area that touches five council districts, stretching from Interstate 10 to Pinhook Road. The $6.9 million project is expected to add 14,000 feet of sewer lines, along with a new lift station at an undetermined location. That should add capacity for the equivalent of 2,000 new residential units within the project footprint, said LUS Interim Director Jeff Stewart.
The sewer project could take seven years to complete, creating an uncomfortable waiting period for prospective developers who might otherwise pull the trigger on investing in downtown.
“I am optimistic about the plan they created. I am pessimistic about how long it will take,” said Ryan Pecot, a senior retail executive for Stirling Properties based in Lafayette. “If there’s almost a moratorium on development because you can’t hook up toilets, that’s a problem.”
The residential developments are all in the earliest planning phases, years from completion.
The much-anticipated courthouse redevelopment cannot start until Robideaux comes to terms with Place de Lafayette and Weinstein Nelson Development, the joint-venture development team he selected. Robideaux said he expects that to happen shortly after Labor Day, with developers acquiring the site in a sale contingent on fulfilling development specifications that align with the proposal.
In addition to apartment units, the development team has proposed 25,500 square feet of new commercial space. The project promises to be complex, including retrofitting or replacing three long-vacant buildings totaling 70,000 square feet. Demolition costs alone could be nearly $1 million, according to an Urban Land Institute report last year.
The sale price will align with a recent appraisal, Robideaux said, although he did not have the appraisal report or the valuation immediately on hand this week. He said proceeds of the sale should be considered for sewage improvements, noting that he cannot unilaterally dedicate the money.
“All those sewage issues run through downtown, so it would make sense to place a pretty heavy emphasis on helping alleviate them,” Robideaux said.
As Robideaux highlighted, most of the sewage trouble areas are in neighborhoods surrounding downtown, not downtown itself, but those blockages affect what LUS can allow when it comes to utility permitting.
Stewart acknowledged that development proposals are sometimes not feasible because their sewage demands exceed system capacity.
“We are not able to accommodate certain proposals,” Stewart said. “It’s not something we can fix overnight, but we have plans in place to address it.”
Residential development is typically more demanding on sewage capacity than commercial, highlighting a conundrum: commercial developers are more apt to invest when there are a critical mass of full-time residents, but insufficient sewer capacity limits the number of showers, faucets and toilets that can come online.
More people living downtown is “the number one priority by a mile,” said Moroux, the real estate agent marketing the former Home Bank building.
“It’s the only true urban setting in Lafayette, and the lack of residents limits the commercial scope almost totally to tourism and entertainment,” Moroux said. “You need to have people that don’t just go there and go back home.”
One potential solution is to develop residences in the warehouse-laden area north of Jefferson Street, where downtown borders the La Place neighborhood. Only parts of that area are affected by the same sewer clogs affecting Jefferson Street, which are mostly to the south of Johnston Street in and around the Girard Park area, according to a city-parish document.
Two multifamily projects totaling more than 81 units are envisioned one block from one another in that area. One is on property owned by the Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority at Monroe Street and Olivier Street, the other where Congress Street splits into Second Street and Third Street.
The finance authority project has already stalled once this spring, when construction bids came back higher than expected. The authority increased the scale to 51 market-rate units, making it eligible for a certain type of federal loan aimed at multifamily development, payable over four decades.
Bids for the reconceived project are due Sept. 10. Estimated completion is late 2020, said Rebekke Miller, program coordinator for the authority.
Not much is publicly available concerning the other site, where dirt mounds indicate that early site preparation is underway. Randall Newville, who is the listed contact in the city-parish report, did not return calls.
The financing authority project will tread new ground by consisting only of market-rate units. The authority’s three other housing complexes are considered affordable housing, with limitations on tenant incomes and rent prices.
The financing authority receives about a dozen calls per month from people looking for market-rate units at the Uptown Lofts Apartments complex, which offers affordable units for artists, said Miller, the financing authority’s program coordinator. The authority also routinely turns people down because their incomes are too high, Miller said.
“I really believe that with the number of calls we get that there is ability to serve another segment of this community that wants to live downtown but doesn’t need affordable housing,” Miller said. “I felt like we could fit into a niche by providing some market-rate housing downtown.”
The evidence of demand for downtown housing is not merely anecdotal. Zimmerman Volk Associates, Inc. determined last year that downtown could support as many as 1,135 new market-rate apartments and condominiums, with an average rental rate of $1,245 for a 763-square-foot apartment.
The analysis, which the financing authority commissioned, considered “less frequently analyzed attributes such as life stage, mobility rates, lifestyle patterns and household compatibility issues” among populations in areas most likely to move to downtown Lafayette.
That people want to move downtown is old news to Mark Van Eaton, a broker who said he is working on multiple deals along Jefferson Street.
“We don’t need to spend more money on studies to tell us the demand is there. We know it’s there,” Van Eaton said. “We just need people to start doing it.”