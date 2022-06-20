Rafael Garcia left Cuba and arrived in Lafayette and 1998, surviving on six months of food stamps and enough money for a month’s rent.
Nearly a quarter century later, Garcia is a successful businessman as owner of the Café Habana City and recipient of the Lafayette Distinguished Citizen Award by Mayor-President Josh Guillory. Garcia talked about his life with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast.
You can listen their conversation here.
Garcia recalled how he first landed at the University Place Apartments with other Cuban immigrants with the help of The Diocese of Lafayette’s Office of Migration and Refugee Services. They were mainly asylum seekers from Guantanomo Bay.
Garcia worked for four years with a company dealing with injection molding plastics before opening his restaurant in 2002.
A vocal dissident of the Cuban communist government, Garcia chose Lafayette instead of south Florida to relocate so he could start new and learn English, he said. Other Cuban immigrants have built successful lives in Lafayette.
“All we wanted to do was work, to make up for the loss of time we experienced in Cuba,” he said. “Most Cubans are successful, own their own homes, have gone to college, and drive their own trucks. They’ve become someone.”