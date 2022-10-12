Lafayette-based web development firm Comit Developers has acquired a Lafayette company to create one of the largest web development companies in Louisiana, Comit officials announced.
Comit, 1325 Eraste Landry Road, will acquire Bizzuka’s ongoing web hosting, development, maintenance, and security of its web clients and its web development team. The two companies have a 20-year history in web design, digital marketing and customer service, and Comit co-founder Spencer Hoyt had earlier worked with Bizzuka CEO John Munsell to provide SEO services to Bizzuka clients in 2003.
Comit partner Jared Allardyce has also worked with Munsell and the Bizzuka brand in the past. Bizzuka has been gradually shifting its focus toward digital marketing coaching and consulting, helping businesses build strong internal and external marketing teams.
“This partnership helps us accelerate our efforts in that direction,” Munsell said. “I would never have considered this move had I not had complete confidence that our web clients would continue to receive great service and support. I know the guys at Comit, and I’m positive they’re the perfect partner for us moving forward.”
Comit started as a small SEO provider and has grown into the large local web development company that combines web design and development with reporting, copywriting, web accessibility best practices and search engine optimization to provide digital marketing solutions for clients.