Acadian Companies honored its top employees from segments of the company on Tuesday.
Employees honored were :
- Sheree Morvant as ESOP Employee-Owner of the Year.
- Mike Burley as Support Employee of the Year
- Heidi Luquette as National EMS Academy Employee of the Year
- Christopher Walley as Safety Management Systems Employee of the Year.
- Jonathan Matte as Acadian Total Security Employee of the Year.
- Erin Norton as Air Services Employee of the Year.
Morvant, Safety Management Systems billing team lead, has been with SMS for 11 years and an active member of Acadian’s ESOP Committee for two years. She promotes ESOP within the company by educating employees on the benefits of ESOP participation and reaches out to the newly eligible employees in her area to discuss the benefits of investing in their future and engages coworkers to participate in companywide ESOP events.
Burley has been with Acadian for 13 years and oversees quality improvement initiatives in Acadian’s Hub City service area and is the company’s subject-matter expert for the ePCR and Health EMS patient care report software used by medics throughout Acadian’s service area. At the outset of Acadian’s COVID-19 response, Burley assisted with developing protocol revisions and staffed the company’s emergency response operations center.
Luquette, who has been with National EMS Academy for 12 years, has been orientation coordinator for the six years and has helped welcome thousands of new employees from anywhere between Houston, Texas and Jackson County, Mississippi. She works closely with many of Acadian’s departments to ensure that all new hires have the necessary training and is also a CPR instructor who participates in the annual Be a Heartstarter training event.
Walley, a Brandon, Mississippi resident, was assigned to emergency response efforts in the Grand Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian’s landfall. He functioned as SMS’ lead paramedic, ensuring that the field infirmary and patients got the attention they deserved. He
Matte has 13 years of experience in the security industry and has worked his way up from a security technician helper to technician and then project manager. He joined the Acadian Total Security team in 2017.
Norton represents the company’s Acadian Air Med and Executive Aircraft Charter Service divisions. The Massachusetts native began her career with Acadian in 2012 and has worked in various roles and departments, including risk management and public relations and marketing before joining the air services team and is also active in a number of civic organizations.