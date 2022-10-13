Editor's note: This is the eighth in a series on the 11 chosen as part of the annual Women Who Mean Business awards by the United Way of Acadiana.
Dianna Rae High likes to find time to give back to the Lafayette community when she is not running her jewelry store.
High uses her marketing budget as an opportunity to give back to the city that has given her so much, High said.
“I choose to spend those marketing dollars on fundraisers because helping me with the money I have to spend anyway to grow my business or to just keep my business going gives me a great sense of pride,” High said.
High is among the 11 women honored as part of the 2022 Women Who Mean Business awards hosted by the United Way of Acadiana. Winners will be recognized during a ceremony presented by Home Bank at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Le Pavillon at Parc Lafayette, 1913 Kaliste Saloom Road.
Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, University of Louisiana at Lafayette Alumni Association and Healing House are just some of the organizations High’s business has fundraised for.
High also volunteered for St. Bernadette Clinic as a clerk for two years.
St. Bernadette Clinic is a free clinic which serves the homeless and low-income residents for free.
“You don’t ever get a chance to talk to (homeless people), but when they came into the clinic, I was able to talk to them and see that they are just the same as anyone else,” she said. “They are just in a difficult situation.”
High, originally from Iowa, started off working in her father-in-law's jewelry store in Iowa and started her own business when she moved to Lafayette. At one time she had three locations, but two were closed to better serve the needs of customers in Lafayette.
She has been a diamond and gemstone specialist for over 35 years and is now on the board for Jewelers of Louisiana and has been honored twice with the prestigious Jewelers of America CASE award.
High said she was honored to even be considered among the group of women selected for the Women Who Mean Business award but attributed her selection to the charity work that she does with her business.
“The other honorees are amazing people,” she said. “You have assistant attorneys general and chancellors of SLCC and people who are heads of important businesses and a lot of nonprofits around here. I was honored to meet a lot of those people and be in their presence.”
High is a parent to two daughters, Ronni and Rio, and Ronni plans to join the family business as a third-generation jeweler, High said. Women have an obligation to help other women succeed particularly in male-dominated industries, she said.
“I'm a female business owner,” she said. “So I always want to support other female business owners.”