The Florida couple who bought the old discount furniture store near Scott wants to convert it to a commercial kitchen later this year.

Georges Antoun, who graduated from what was then known as the University of Southwestern Louisiana, said they bought the former Discount Furniture Sales Inc. building at 4207 Cameron St. to house operations for Kibberia, a Connecticut-based operation that also operates as a Lebanese restaurant.

The 57,000-square-foot building will serve as the southern version of the Connecticut commercial kitchen, he said, allowing the company to ship fresh food to customers in less than five hours. His sister, Carole Iskander, is the restaurant's chef.

Construction should take six to eight months. It will employ a handful of workers at the start, Antoun said, but it's too early to tell how many it will permanently.

The restaurant's name is taken from a popular Middle Eastern dish, Kibbe, with the word `ria' added, as in pizzeria, according to published reports.

“We consider Lafayette home,” Antoun said. “I bought this building to build one of the largest – if not the largest – commercial kitchens that would ship to outside the state. I decided to build it there for two reasons: my daughter (Katherine) is going to be running it, kind of like the chef herself. Then I felt, if we were going to create some jobs, why not do it in Lafayette?”

It’s a move back for the Antouns, whose daughter is a student at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette and whose wife, Martha, is from Opelousas. Now the chief commercial officer with First Solar, He first moved to Lafayette from Lebanon at age 17 along with his Carole, 15 at the time, but without their parents.

He enrolled at USL after his arrival, while his sister enrolled at Our Lady of Fatima High School.

“Growing up in Lebanon, it was a war-torn country,” he said. “We just applied to a lot of schools, but Lafayette, Louisiana, had my cousin here. So my sister and I had a connection. I went directly to the university, learning English, worked a little bit along the way and graduated.”