ACA.climatechange.adv.007.JPG

Home construction is underway in the Vincent Trace subdivision Wednesday, December 15, 2021, in Maurice, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Interior alterations

CHURCH: 2234 Kaliste Saloom Road, description, expansion of Bayou Church; applicant and contractor, Kent Design Build; $11,727,545.

SCHOOL: 201 Elizabeth Ave., description, new canopy for St. Genevieve Elementary School; applicant and contractor, Timeline Builders & Structure Architecture; $48,000.

STORAGE: 1542 N. Bertrand Drive, description, Juno Guidry Storage Building 1; applicant and contractor, Coastal Project Resources; $170,000.

MEDICAL: 1101 S. College Road, description, tenant improvements for Specialty Infusion; applicant and contractor, Bulliard Construction; $146,000.

OFFICE: 400 E. Kaliste Saloom Road, description, renovations for Safeway Insurance; applicant and contractor, Thomson Brothers Construction; $111,460.

OTHER: 1001 E. Simcoe St., description, new roof; applicant, Jonathan Dugas; contractor, owner; $1,200.

New commercial

STORAGE: 208 Toledo Drive, description, Juno Guidry Storage Building 2; applicant and contractor, Coastal Project Resources; $275,000.

Commercial demolition

None filed. 

New residential

1532 Chemin Agreable: Van Alan Homes, $363,150.

221 Golden Grain Road, Duson: Triple D’s G Homes, $432,000.

Inside info on doing business in Acadiana

In an ever-evolving business landscape, you need trusted information from a reliable source to help you make decisions. We provide that — daily data, analysis and insights from local experts.

204 Winding Wood Lane: Overton Homes, $244,800.

302 Prairie Lane: Frank’s Construction, $195,000.

403 Highland Park Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.

405 Highland Park Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.

407 Highland Park Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.

409 Highland Park Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.

411 Highland Park Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.

501 Highland Park Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.

503 Highland Park Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.

505 Highland Park Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.

507 Highland Park Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.

509 Highland Park Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.

511 Highland Park Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.

513 Highland Park Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.