Interior alterations
CHURCH: 2234 Kaliste Saloom Road, description, expansion of Bayou Church; applicant and contractor, Kent Design Build; $11,727,545.
SCHOOL: 201 Elizabeth Ave., description, new canopy for St. Genevieve Elementary School; applicant and contractor, Timeline Builders & Structure Architecture; $48,000.
STORAGE: 1542 N. Bertrand Drive, description, Juno Guidry Storage Building 1; applicant and contractor, Coastal Project Resources; $170,000.
MEDICAL: 1101 S. College Road, description, tenant improvements for Specialty Infusion; applicant and contractor, Bulliard Construction; $146,000.
OFFICE: 400 E. Kaliste Saloom Road, description, renovations for Safeway Insurance; applicant and contractor, Thomson Brothers Construction; $111,460.
OTHER: 1001 E. Simcoe St., description, new roof; applicant, Jonathan Dugas; contractor, owner; $1,200.
New commercial
STORAGE: 208 Toledo Drive, description, Juno Guidry Storage Building 2; applicant and contractor, Coastal Project Resources; $275,000.
Commercial demolition
None filed.
New residential
1532 Chemin Agreable: Van Alan Homes, $363,150.
221 Golden Grain Road, Duson: Triple D’s G Homes, $432,000.
204 Winding Wood Lane: Overton Homes, $244,800.
302 Prairie Lane: Frank’s Construction, $195,000.
403 Highland Park Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.
405 Highland Park Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.
407 Highland Park Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.
409 Highland Park Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.
411 Highland Park Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.
501 Highland Park Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.
503 Highland Park Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.
505 Highland Park Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.
507 Highland Park Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.
509 Highland Park Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.
511 Highland Park Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.
513 Highland Park Lane: Tekton Development Group, $147,727.