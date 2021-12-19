Gourmet popcorn business closes
Pop-A-Licious Gourmet Popcorn, which moved to space in downtown Lafayette, has closed.
Owner Justin Cormier said in a Facebook post that it was closing Saturday and he will instead focus on local festivals, events, pop ups and wholesale opportunities.
“As times evolve, so does our business motto,” he wrote. “It’s such a bittersweet moment.”
Cormier relocated to 415 Lee Ave. after operating inside the Acadiana Mall.
Is the last Popeyes buffet gone for good?
The last buffet for the Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen, which was at the restaurant on Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette, is apparently a thing of the past.
Multiple outlets are reporting the location will no longer offer the buffet option, which stopped last spring when restaurants were ordered to close interior dining spaces at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
The buffet, which the late Anthony Bourdain dined at for three straight days during his 2018 stay in Lafayette, has long been identified as the last of its kind.
Hot1079.com reported this week the buffet will not return. An email to a Popeyes spokesperson with Restaurant Brands International was not returned.