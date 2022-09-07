Fuel prices in Lafayette have dipped below $3 a gallon after reaching well over $4 a gallon in May.
The RaceTrac locations on the Evangeline Thruway and 1600 Ambassador Caffery Parkway both had regular unleaded gasoline on sale for $2.99 on Wednesday, part of a handful of locations in Lafayette that had prices below $3 with the lowest price reported at $2.86, according to GasBuddy.
Gas prices have been dropping across the country thanks to lower oil prices, modest domestic gasoline demand and a quiet hurricane season are combining to drive pump prices lower, AAA reported. Louisiana last week was one of the least expensive markets for gasoline at $3.30 average per gallon.
The national average for a gallon of gas fell seven cents in the past week to $3.77, down 31 cents from a month ago but 59 cents more than a year ago.
Here are the 5 cheapest places to find gas around Lafayette on Wednesday afternoon:
- $2.86: Freedom Fuel, 7103 Eraste Landry Road
- $2.91: Circle K, 4400 Johnston St.
- $2.92: Circle K, 3801 Ambassador Caffery Parkway
- $2.94: Costco, 201 Meadow Farm Road.
- $2.94: Sam’s Club, 3222 Ambassador Caffery Parkway
Meanwhile, oil prices dipped on recent lackluster Chinese manufacturing output due to lower demand for goods and new COVID 19 outbreaks in critical industrial cities. This is fueling fears that oil demand could drop in China, the world’s largest importer of crude oil.
According to data from the Energy Information Administration, domestic gas demand increased slightly from 8.43 million barrels to 8.59 million barrels per day last week. However, the rate is nearly 1 million barrels lower than the last week of August 2021.
Oil prices tumbled slightly on Wednesday, down to $81.91 near the close of market.