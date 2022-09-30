Editor's note: This is the first in a series on the 11 chosen as part of the annual Women Who Mean Business awards by the United Way of Acadiana.
Anita Begnaud’s next mission is to help land a hotel in downtown Lafayette.
And not just a chain boutique hotel. The CEO of the Downtown Development Authority is hoping to connect the right people to land a large hotel that will have meetings rooms and an upscale restaurant and bar that serves as a gathering place for local residents and a destination for tourists.
Begnaud is among 11 women who will be recognized during the Women Who Mean Business award ceremony presented by Home Bank at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 at Le Pavillon at Parc Lafayette, 1913 Kaliste Saloom Road.
“I’m telling you today — it’s going to happen in the next five years,” she said. “At a minimum it needs to have a really awesome restaurant and bar. That can be another amenity for residents to enjoy and bring them downtown. Mixing those people with people who are visiting, it’s just going to elevate the dialogue about our city and make us feel more like a real city.”
It’s one of the latest initiatives she has taken in her effort to enhance downtown Lafayette as a place to live, work and play. In the four years since she’s been on the job, downtown — which spans less than two square miles — has gained traction as a commercial and entertainment hub of Lafayette and not just as a place to get lunch.
It’s now home to 200 residential units with another 295 planned, 90% office space occupancy in six towers and 500 new employees, DDA data shows. The agency has secured more than $50 million for infrastructure projects.
Begnaud recalled her time interviewing for the job and how she took notes on index cards during interviews with property owners downtown. Once she landed the job — a month turning 30 — she discovered lots of activities were happening but the area lacked a unifiying presence.
Her first mission? Getting the old federal courthouse project back on track after it was doomed to fail. In April that project opened as the largest residential building in downtown to date.
“I realized that there was not a sense of community block-to-block downtown,” she said. “So I was like, that’s the opportunity. Start there, build a sense of community and uncover common themes and a common vision and then elevate that. I knew how to do that from my work at One Acadiana.
“We have allowed downtown’s development to be stifled by a lot of different people from a lot of different perspectives instead of rising up above all that and saying, ‘How do we develop a downtown?' Others cities have done it. We’re not pioneering here. We’re way behind.”
Begnaud’s work life has shifted a bit since the arrival of her five-month-old daughter, Alzina, but workdays still find a way to start early and stretch into the evenings. She know often thinks of what downtown will be like when her daughter becomes an adult. She often thinks what her mom would say of her work accomplishments and the Women Who Mean Business honor.
Her mom died by suicide eight years ago.
“The person who I would want to be there and say, ‘I’m so proud of you, Anita,’ can’t be,” she said. “I really miss my mom saying, ‘I’m proud of you, Anita.’ I know she would be very proud of this. It’s hard to be recognized as a Woman Who Means Business without the woman who taught you how to be the person that you are today.”