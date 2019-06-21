Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Friday that Lafayette-based Viemed Healthcare is expanding its headquarters and will be creating 220 new direct jobs in Lafayette.
Viemed Healthcare, a rapidly growing local company that helps at-home patients with respiratory diseases, estimates the expansion will add 70 new professional jobs at its new company complex on Kaliste Saloom Road and an additional 150 healthcare service jobs over the next five years. These positions will have an average annual salary of more than $42,800 plus benefits.
“Viemed Healthcare is a homegrown success story for Lafayette and Louisiana,” Edwards said. “The company has found a significant niche as a provider of vital services for respiratory patients in more than half the states in our nation. The strength of the healthcare sector in Acadiana is evident, with the new 500-job home office expansion of LHC Group and now the expansion of Viemed headquarters as it continues to grow across the U.S.”
Louisiana Economic Development estimates this expansion will allow Viemed to retain its 114 existing jobs and also result in 168 indirect jobs across Lafayette Parish and the Acadiana region.
“I am thrilled with the latest news of Viemed’s expansion in Lafayette,” Mayor-President Joel Robideaux said. “This type of growth further diversifies our local economy and strengthens our workforce. Additionally, Viemed’s mission to improve patients’ lives increases the quality of life for our community. I know Viemed will continue to be an excellent corporate citizen and I am confident that Lafayette will be a significant contributor to their ongoing success.”
To secure the project, the state offer Viemed a competitive incentive package that includes a headquarters-relocation, performance-based grant of up to $250,000 and a performance-based grant of $50,000 for relocation, workforce development and recruitment expenses reimbursement.
“We founded our company in Lafayette in 2006, and this has been a good home for us,” said Viemed Chief Operating Officer Todd Zehnder. “As we continue to expand across the country, we are happy to grow from right here in Acadiana. The State of Louisiana, our city-parish government in Lafayette and the Lafayette Economic Development Authority have been great partners in Viemed’s success, and we appreciate the opportunity to continue our work here.”