Women In Trucking Association has named Dupré Logistics as a 2019 Top Company for Women to Work For in Transportation.
Dupré Logistics was recognized for characteristics that include a corporate culture that fosters gender diversity, competitive compensation and benefits, flexible hours and work requirements, professional development opportunities and career advancement opportunities.
Dupré Logistics is one of 82 transportation companies to make the final cut for the award from among more than 150 nominations submitted to the Redefining the Road editorial staff, with more than 10,000 votes cast to identify top companies named to the list. The companies include motor carriers, third-party logistics companies and original equipment manufacturers.