Fashion and jewelry retailer Charming Charlie has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will close all its stores, including its store in the Acadiana Mall.
Multiple outlets reported that the Houston-based company will close is 261 locations in 38 states as it filed for bankruptcy for the second time, according to a report from the Houston Chronicle.
The retailer, in its court filings, reported outstanding debt of about $81.8 million, and cash on hand of about $6,000, the Chronicle reported. It employs more than 3,300 full- and part-time workers nationwide.
Charming Charlie has eight locations in Louisiana.
The closure is the latest retailer to close in the Acadiana Mall, part of a national trend of retailers shrinking their footprint. Others stores that have closed in the mall include Things Remebered, Gap, Gap Kids, Banana Republic, Charlotte Russe and Payless ShoeSource.
According to Coresight Research, the number of store closings nationwide in the first four months of this year surpassed the total number of closings last year. The agency predicts the total number of closings to top 12,000.