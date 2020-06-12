Children's clothing retailer Children's Place, which has a location in the Acadiana Mall, will close 200 stores this year and another 100 next year.

The New Jersey-based company did not identify stores set for closure, but company officials said during a Thursday earnings call that recent efforts to improve its online presence have resulted in a 300% increase in online demand while 95% of its stores remain closed due to COVID-19.

The company will target mall-based properties to make up less than 25% of its revenue by 2022, president and CEO Jane Elfers said.

The Acadiana Mall store has yet to reopen following the coronavirus shutdown, according to the mall's website.

"Our digital transformation has been supported by accelerated investments over the past three years enabling us to achieve one of the highest digital penetrations in the industry at 31% of revenue for fiscal 2019," Elfers said. "These digital investments have allowed us to operate at a high level during the current crisis with the ability to fulfill our outsized online demand through our advanced omni-channel capabilities."

Sales in the first quarter were down 38%, company officials announced, as the company reported a net loss of $114.8 million, mostly as a result of the shutdown.

About a dozen Acadiana Mall retailers have yet to reopen following the coronavirus shutdown.