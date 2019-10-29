Home Bancorp Inc., the Lafayette parent of Home Bank, said its net income fell during the third quarter. The company posted net income of $6.9 million, or 75 cents per diluted share, for the three month period ending Sept. 30. During the same period one year earlier, Home Bank recorded net income of $8.3 million, or 89 cents per diluted share. The bank's total deposits topped $1.8 billion at the close of the third quarter, an increase of 3% from the same quarter one year earlier.