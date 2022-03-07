Will the average price of a gallon of unleaded gasoline in Lafayette top $4?
That’s a hard thing to predict, UL economist Gary Wagner noted, but the data shows it could be a safe bet. Prices jumped over the weekend in Acadiana and across Louisiana to some of the highest prices in 10 years, according to gasbuddy.com, a national website that tracks gasoline prices.
Prices at some RaceTrac stations in Lafayette were at $3.89 Monday morning after sitting at $3.79 over the weekend.
GasBuddy data shows the average price in Louisiana on Monday approached $3.87 per gallon, which is the highest in the last 10 years.
The average price of gasoline will likely set a new all-time record in the next 12 hours, breaching the previous $4.103 per gallon record, according to GasBuddy. With the recent rise, the national average is up 61.1 cents from a month ago and $1.29 per gallon higher than a year ago.
Crude oil prices were making additional gains in early Monday trade, with West Texas Intermediate crude oil up $2.31 per barrel, or 2%, to $117.99, up from last Monday’s $95.80 per barrel level, but also well off Sunday evening’s high of $125 per barrel, GasBuddy reported.
Brent crude was also up $3.79 per barrel to $121.90 as crippling sanctions hit Russia’s ability to export crude oil, leading Russia to plead with world markets by offering the largest discounts ever on their crudes. Volatility will likely remain as rumors swirl about the potential for the U.S. to officially target Russia’s energy sector for severe sanctions, which could push oil prices up further.
The increase in price won’t hit most Americans hard, Wagner noted, since the average household spends about 3% of its income on fuel. But for households with lower incomes, it could be a problem.
“This is really going to bite lower income households, which is true with most things,” he said.