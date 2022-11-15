Chick-fil-A has bought the property along Johnston Street for what would be its fourth Lafayette location.
The Atlanta-based company purchased 5.3 acres from Goodwill Industries of Acadiana at 5300 Johnston St. for $2.35 million, land records show.
The popular quick-serve restaurant chain had applied for a building permit with Lafayette Consolidated Government at the location in the spring.
The company recently opened a location at 101 Meadow Farm Road off Kaliste Saloom Road at the Costco shopping center, the former location of a Red Robin restaurant, after moving it from its previous location on Ambassador Caffery Parkway.
The three Lafayette locations are operated by John Arton.
Goodwill bought the property in 2019 for $1.7 million, land records show.
Chick-fil-A remains one of most popular restaurant chains in the country. It was ranked No. 1 for the eighth straight year recently in the American Customer Satisfaction Index among fast-food restaurants.