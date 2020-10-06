Lafayette-based LogoJET has opened an office in Minneapolis to serve as a hub for sales and services to customers in the Midwest.

The company, which specializes in light industrial inkjet printing equipment, moved into a two-level office at 1618 Central Ave. that will be a sales and service center location, company officials announced Tuesday. It will have a sales team and technical staff along with printers to demonstrate UV printing.

“We are growing,” company founder and CEO Susan Cox said. “The pandemic has changed much about the way we live and do business, but it has not changed the demand for customization and personalization solutions. Minneapolis is the perfect location for our new office and service center. We’ve got a large concentration of customers throughout that whole corridor — down to Chicago and St. Louis.”

The company will add more employees to the office next year and offer in-house demos and events to showcase the UV printing technology.

Daniel Shamp, who has been with LogoJET for two years, will manage the Minneapolis office.