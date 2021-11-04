Late night diners rejoice: a restaurant concept may be your answer.
Shakeback, an idea hatched by two friends and longtime workers in the restaurant industry, will open at 2464 W. Congress in the Westmart shopping center possibly by the middle of December. It won’t be a 24-hour operation but close to it: It will open at 10 p.m. and close at 2 p.m. the next day.
The restaurant will be next door to a Chip’s Daiquiris location, also planned to open by the end of the year or early January.
“We’re trying to cater to that late-night crowd and early-morning crowd who don’t have many choices,” co-owner Terrance Jeffery said. “We wanted somewhere where college kids can come late at night and don’t have to eat fast food. Mel’s (Diner) is closed. It’s very, very scarce, especially quality-wise.”
Jeffery is partnering with head chef Blake Fontenot on the project. The two worked Walk-On’s Bistreaux and Bar for years before Jeffery left to pursue a different career. Fontenot has worked at other restaurants in Lafayette, including working as sous chef at Charlie G’s, head chef at Dix Daiquiries before it closed and executive chef at Tchoup’s MidCity Smokehouse.
The concept will be fast casual brunch, Jeffery said: “Not quite fast food but the quickness of fast food.” Patrons can build their own sandwiches or order the loaded bread bowls or the loaded fries. It will also have a dessert menu.
“We’ve just been putting money to the side saving up so we can get this dream off the ground,” Jeffery said. “We’re here to help people feel good about food. We want to bring joy to people with our food and our vibe.”
The restaurant will in half of the old Acadiana Karate space, with Chip’s Daiquiris taking the other half and the space last held by Camellia Cleaners in a space that will be 3,750 square feet, Chip’s co-owner Zane Bergeron said. That location will be the company’s third in Lafayette and the eighth overall with another Lafayette location to be announced later.
The Congress Street location, he noted, will be their largest and will feature a drive-thru window and a garage door in front with some outdoor seating. Patrons will also be able order food from Shakeback.
“With Shakeback and us, we’re going to work together and try to make it a cool place to come,” Bergeron said. “I think that (shopping center) there needs more things with Hub City (Fitness) opening. It’s right next to Cajun Field. I think that area needs a cool place that’s fun.”