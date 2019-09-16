Emily Istre - Discover Lafayette from Discover Lafayette on Vimeo.
Emily Istre has experienced an artistic life blessed with adventure, travel, and she now has the opportunity to encourage the region’s music community.
She spoke about that and other topics with Jan Swift of the Discover Lafayette podcast. You can listen to their conversation here.
Istre began her career moving from Crowley to Las Vegas and later realized how success wasn’t meaningful if not shared with family in south Louisiana. She now takes her drive for performing and promotes local songwriters by providing them space to perform and tell their stories at the Listening Room at The Pearl, 222 Jefferson St.
She grew up in Crowley in a musical family that always supported her love of dance. From the time she took her first dance class at age 3, she knew she had found her passion. After attending the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, she moved to Las Vegas with no job lined up or knowing anyone there.
After landing an entry-level job, she was hired to dance with the renowned Pussycat Dolls and eventually helped run the girl group and dance ensemble and for a while was their lead singer. She also performed as dance captain for the Las Vegas show put on by English singer-songwriter Matt Goss.
Istre has performed as Cleopatra for Caesars Palace and appeared on the Oprah show in Chicago with Celine Dion to announce her new show at The Colosseum.