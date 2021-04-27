Work on the four-story, 70-unit apartment complex on the edge of downtown Lafayette could begin late this summer.
The Lafayette Public Trust Financing Authority is hoping to close on the financing for the project in either June or July with construction to follow after, director Kevin Blanchard said.
The agency recently began work on two large parking lots and a small plaza along Buchanan Street that could be complete in six months. The two lots will feature 140 spaces and will include parking on both sides of the street that will serve as overflow parking, Blanchard said.
The apartment building, to be built at the corner of Monroe and Olivier streets, will feature market rate units along with a pool and an indoor area.
The building would be part of 150 more residential units that will be available downtown with the old federal courthouse building featuring about 75 units. Another 95 units are “in the pipeline," Downtown Development Authority CEO Anita Begnaud said, as downtown officials are still shooting for 500 by 2025,
LPTFA installed a sewer lift station on its property at the corner of Buchanan and Second streets that expanded sewer service to the downtown Lafayette area and the LaPlace neighborhood.