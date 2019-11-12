Gator Technologies, a provider of downhole tools, has expanded its operations at its Broussard and Midland, Texas, locations.
The new facilities will provide purpose-built space to support Gator’s bottom hole assembly tool rental, repair and manufacturing capabilities, company officials said in an announcement. The company will be located at 128 Thruway Park Road in Broussard.
“Adding these new facilities will allow us to better serve our customers located in the Permian Basin and Gulf Coast regions," president and COO Marc LeBlanc said. "By operating from these strategic bases, we will reduce transportation costs and delivery times and respond immediately to our customers’ needs.”
Said Chris Miller, business development manager: “Our team continues to deliver a unique perspective and expertise to the downhole rental tool business. We are pleased to deliver on the promise we made to our customers: to continue to support their business, bringing quality tools and exceptional service to all geographic areas where our services are required.”