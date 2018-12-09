James D. Wilson Jr., associate director of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette Press, has been named marketing and sales manager of LSU Press and The Southern Review, effective Dec. 17.
Wilson has 15 years’ experience in book publishing. He also has taught as an adjunct in the UL-Lafayette history department for the past 14 years. The Tulane University graduate also has master’s degrees in history from Cornell University and from the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now UL-Lafayette).
Louisiana Radio Network Senior Farm Broadcaster Don Molino has been named the 2018 National Farm Broadcaster of the Year by the National Association of Farm Broadcasting.
The association represents more than 1,300 radio, TV and satellite stations nationwide. Molino is a former national and regional vice president for the organization. He has spent the past 36 years at the Louisiana Radio Network, reporting several times each weekday on farm news and agri-business. His broadcasts are heard on more than 20 radio stations across the state. Molino began working on-air in radio while in high school in the 1960s in his hometown of Paris, Texas. After earning a broadcast journalism degree from East Texas State University, he reported in other Texas markets, including Dallas. His experience in farm broadcasting began in 1973 with the Mississippi Radio News Network.
HUB International Ltd., a global insurance brokerage in Chicago, has named New Iberia native Shaun Norris as president of its Metairie-based Gulf South region.
Norris, who joined the agency in 2004, serves as the region’s chief sales officer, overseeing more than 70 production agents and the firm’s new business initiatives.
Steven Terry, regional president since 2002, will move into an advisory role in January and retire in the second quarter.
HUB International has more than 11,000 employees in offices throughout North America. The company’s Gulf South region operates 14 offices across Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Georgia. Combined, the territory places over $1 billion in premiums and manages in excess of $100 million in revenue.
The Louisiana Hospital Association has presented various annual Pelican Awards for excellence in hospital public relations and marketing to three Acadiana-area medical systems and hospitals.
Winners by category from the area are a Best of Show Award in graphic design to Opelousas General Health System; Rural Hospital Best PR Project to St. Martin Hospital in Breaux Bridge; Special Purpose Materials Award for logo 150 beds or less to Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia, and logo more than 150 beds to Opelousas General Health System; Outdoor Billboard Advertising 150 beds or less to Iberia Medical Center and Agency-Produced Advertising Campaign 150 beds or less to Iberia Medical Center.