The former owners of Papa T's Cafe in Lafayette will open a restaurant in Youngsville possibly in late April or early May.

Tony and Tina Robinson will open Bourrée in the 26,0000-square-foot building at 1821 Chemin Metairie Blvd. at the new Central Market development. It will be open for lunch and dinner Wednesday through Saturday and brunch on Saturday and Sunday morning.

"Youngsville is such a good place and we're excited to be there," Tony Robinson said. "It's going to be a pretty new addition to Youngsville as we're going to do a French Quarter-style brunch. We feel the brunch is going to be a big thing for us, but we think our dinner menu will be well received, too. Youngsville needs more restaurants, period."

The Robinsons have been in the food industry for around 20 years but closed Papa T's Cafe last year to do something different.

The restaurant's brunch menu will feature pancakes, benedicts, Mexican corn cakes and other items to go with regular menu items such as brisket, pulled pork, ribs and seafood dishes. It will employ 15-20 people.