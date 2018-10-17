One Acadiana is hosting a forum tonight for the seven candidates on the ballot for the Nov. 6 election to represent southwest Louisiana in Congress.
The event, set for 6 p.m. at The Picard Center, 200 E. Devalcourt St., will feature Democrat Rob Anderson, Libertarian Aaron Andrus, Republican Josh Guillory, Democrat Mimi Methvin, Democrat Larry Rader, Democrat Vernone Thomas and Republican incumbent Clay Higgins.
Pearson Cross, associate dean at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, will be moderator, and candidates will discuss issues facing Acadiana.
Admission is free.
Acadiana business today: Sawbriar Brewery finds new space but opposition from neighbors; Lafayette food company goes green
The husband-wife team behind Sawbriar Brewery are facing fresh setbacks in their effort to set up shop in downtown Lafayette, two months after…
Good Eats Kitchen, which creates premade, healthy meals people that can be reheated at home, has gone green by using biodegradable packaging a…
Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser will speak in Opelousas on the impact of tourism one local and state economies next week.
Redevelopment of the old federal courthouse site in downtown Lafayette hit bumps this week as City-Parish Council members said they are not co…
One Acadiana is hosting a forum tonight for the seven candidates on the ballot for the Nov. 6 election to represent southwest Louisiana in Congress.
Hancock Whitney Corp. reported net income of $83.9 million, or 96 cents per share, in the third quarter, up from $58.9 million, or 68 cents pe…