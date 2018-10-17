One Acadiana is hosting a forum tonight for the seven candidates on the ballot for the Nov. 6 election to represent southwest Louisiana in Congress.

The event, set for 6 p.m. at The Picard Center, 200 E. Devalcourt St., will feature Democrat Rob Anderson, Libertarian Aaron Andrus, Republican Josh Guillory, Democrat Mimi Methvin, Democrat Larry Rader, Democrat Vernone Thomas and Republican incumbent Clay Higgins.

Pearson Cross, associate dean at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, will be moderator, and candidates will discuss issues facing Acadiana.

Admission is free.