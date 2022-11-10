The Lafayette Parish School Board voted to enter into an agreement to buy part of the former Wal-Mart Supercenter in north Lafayette.
The board voted 8-1 to authorize the board president and/or the superintendent to enter into an agreement to buy about half of the building at 1229 NW Evangeline Thruway from Completeful, a drop shipping company that bought the shuttered 228,569-square-foot store last year for $3 million.
School officials most recently sold its central warehouse space as part of its property sale at 113 Chaplin Drive to the Lafayette Airport Commission but has been since leasing the space until it could find a permanent space.
The site is large enough to consolidate both warehouses along with space for future growth, school officials said. Estimated cost is $100 per square foot, about a third of what it would cost to construct a building.
Completeful will build a divider wall inside the building and cover cost of separating utilities. It now occupies about 103,500 square feet of the building.